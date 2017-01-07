Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSE:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund (NYSE:NML) opened at 9.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

About Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund has assembled a portfolio that consists mainly of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and select companies that have economic characteristics substantially similar to MLPs.

