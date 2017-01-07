Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2017 // No Comments

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSE:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund (NYSE:NML) opened at 9.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund (NYSE:NML)

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/neuberger-berman-mlp-income-fund-inc-nml-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-12th/1142963.html.

About Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund has assembled a portfolio that consists mainly of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and select companies that have economic characteristics substantially similar to MLPs.

5 Day Chart for NYSE:NML

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

SunTrust Banks, Inc. Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Analysts
SunTrust Banks, Inc. Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Analysts
Brokerages Set Icon Plc Target Price at $84.93
Brokerages Set Icon Plc Target Price at $84.93
Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc Target Price at $90.30
Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc Target Price at $90.30
Everyday Health Inc. Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Everyday Health Inc. Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2016 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2016 Earnings


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe