NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Receives $28.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $137,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 702.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 56.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 31.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92 billion. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $272 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

