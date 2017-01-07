Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. New Century Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Altria Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial raised its position in Altria Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Altria Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 370,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $68.23. 4,925,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.87 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

