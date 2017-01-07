Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $6,543,000 Position in WebMD Health Corp (WBMD)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.35% of WebMD Health Corp worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WebMD Health Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp during the second quarter valued at about $40,334,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 149.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 118,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 1,768.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 139,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp during the second quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) remained flat at $50.42 during midday trading on Friday. 510,291 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. WebMD Health Corp has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.36.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. WebMD Health Corp had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WebMD Health Corp will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $787,655.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiina Md Vuori sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $82,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $116,091.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

