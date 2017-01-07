Nationwide Fund Advisors Boosts Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.22% of Spirit Airlines worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 38.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded down 3.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. 1,294,180 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.81. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr raised Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, VP Edmundo Miranda sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Haralson sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $151,445.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company’s all-Airbus fleet operates more than 385 daily flights to 56 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. Its ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) business model provides low, unbundled base fares that remove components traditionally included in the price of an airline ticket.

