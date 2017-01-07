National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 608.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 94.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 16.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,247 shares. The firm’s market cap is $14.73 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $43.63.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -2.33%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice cut National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.10 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc (NOV) is engaged in providing design, manufacture and sale of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion and production operations. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, which makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore; Rig Aftermarket, which provides aftermarket products and services to support land and offshore rigs, and drilling rig components manufactured by the Company’s Rig Systems segment; Wellbore Technologies, which sells and rents solids control equipment, and provides solids control, waste management and drilling fluids services, and Completion & Production Solutions, which provides technologies for well completions and oil and gas production.

