Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Halyard Health, Inc. (HYH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Halyard Health were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Halyard Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Halyard Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halyard Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Halyard Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halyard Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,539 shares. Halyard Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.64 million. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halyard Health, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HYH. Zacks Investment Research raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Halyard Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc seeks to advance health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) and Medical Devices. Its S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare associated infections.

