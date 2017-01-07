Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Holds Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan held its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 11.7% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3,280.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 23,852.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded up 0.11% on Friday, hitting $792.91. The stock had a trading volume of 216,484 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $793.29 and its 200-day moving average is $774.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $681.01 and a one year high of $819.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post $45.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $841.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $808.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $814.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.90.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total value of $25,377,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total value of $4,529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

