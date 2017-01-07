Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 10 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6,690.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 397.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $77.16. 1,412,819 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.82. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $949.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 10 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-acquires-10-shares-of-tiffany-co-tif/1143467.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.34.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Gross Victoria Berger sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.