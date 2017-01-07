Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 46.21 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.23. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 95.17% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post $5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Beverly K. Goulet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,944,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew P. Nocella sold 171,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $6,966,718.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 307,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 331,984 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 424,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 119,870 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 530,039 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAG) is a holding company whose primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier through its subsidiaries, American Airlines, Inc (American) and its regional subsidiaries, Envoy Aviation Group Inc (Envoy), Piedmont Airlines, Inc (Piedmont) and PSA Airlines, Inc (PSA).

