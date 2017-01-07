Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded up 1.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. 798,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Molina Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare Inc will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $172,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,071 shares in the company, valued at $926,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $258,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

