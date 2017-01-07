Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reissued their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 62.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $198,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 18,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $1,088,592.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Microsoft Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

