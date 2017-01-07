Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 133.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Methanex Corporation worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Methanex Corporation during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 104.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 137,805 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex Corporation during the second quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 56.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 272.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) traded down 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 374,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $4.23 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Methanex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. Methanex Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Methanex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -366.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $46.50) on shares of Methanex Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. cut Methanex Corporation to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Methanex Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.75 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Methanex Corporation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Methanex Corporation Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

