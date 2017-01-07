Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Given $28.33 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Merit Medical Systems an industry rank of 196 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 20.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 25.25 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $157 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in an array of interventional and diagnostic procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. Its cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases; embolotherapeutic products, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (CRM/EP) devices.

