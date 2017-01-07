McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) Stake Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDermott International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McDermott International by 553.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 70.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McDermott International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in McDermott International by 99.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 254,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) traded down 0.54% on Friday, hitting $7.31. 3,394,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. McDermott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 1.51.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. McDermott International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business earned $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDermott International, Inc. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

MDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Howard Weil lowered shares of McDermott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

