MagneGas Corporation’s (MNGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagneGas Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA) opened at 0.4799 on Friday. MagneGas Corporation has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.02 million.

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 million for the quarter. MagneGas Corporation had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 417.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MagneGas Corporation will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Santilli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,909,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

MagneGas Corporation Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions.

