Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.42 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.82. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.24. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm earned $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

In other Macy’s news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6,650.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

