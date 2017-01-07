Macy’s Inc (M) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in a research report report published on Saturday.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr lowered shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $42.34 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 30.82 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 18.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Macy’s by 36.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Macy’s by 26.4% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $31,195,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

