LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) traded down 1.01% on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 749,543 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business earned $596 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.10 million. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in a report on Friday. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider William Bradley Southern sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $218,706.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

