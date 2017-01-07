LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 61.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 497,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 189,199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 1,571,772 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.00. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company earned $918.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, SVP Tonja W. Taylor sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $70,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $279,920.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,727,916.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

