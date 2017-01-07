Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,350,000 after buying an additional 275,743 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,265,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,531,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,205,000 after buying an additional 254,254 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,324,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,214,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,316,000 after buying an additional 521,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,645,538 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.27 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $450,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

