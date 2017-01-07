Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1,022,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System held its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) traded down 1.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 657,672 shares. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1,022,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-has-1022000-position-in-healthcare-realty-trust-incorporated-hr/1143455.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

In related news, CEO David R. Emery purchased 72,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd J. Meredith sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $178,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, manages, finances and develops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. It provides property management services for approximately 140 healthcare-related properties, totaling over 9.8 million square feet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.