Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Intel Corporation makes up 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 52.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 15,113,998 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Vetr raised Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel Corporation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,088.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

