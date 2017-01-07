Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $118,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 19.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 195.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 78.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm earned $567 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco-stake-boosted-by-blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a/1143140.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In related news, insider Vincent K. Petrella sold 27,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,047,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $661,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.