Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1,843,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,529,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 420,435 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 412.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 701,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 564,323 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 51.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,514,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,576,000 after buying an additional 4,936,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 2.72% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 14,628,910 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1,843,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/leavell-investment-management-inc-has-1843000-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt/1143428.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In related news, Chairman Miles D. White bought 121,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,802,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,363,471.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $200,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,411.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.