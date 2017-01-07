LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 271,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,619,000.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) traded down 1.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,083 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.22. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nomura began coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet began coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

