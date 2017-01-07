Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM NV (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC raised Koninklijke DSM NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Koninklijke DSM NV from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM NV (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) opened at 15.52 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM NV has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

About Koninklijke DSM NV

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

