Kona Grill, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (KONA)

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Kona Grill in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Kona Grill had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KONA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kona Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kona Grill in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kona Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) traded down 2.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,000 shares. Kona Grill has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $127.03 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KONA. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kona Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 198,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kona Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kona Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kona Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,113,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kona Grill by 71.5% in the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

