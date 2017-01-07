Kona Grill, Inc. (KONA) Stake Maintained by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust continued to hold its position in shares of Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,040 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 3.91% of Kona Grill worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kona Grill during the second quarter worth about $3,081,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kona Grill during the second quarter worth about $1,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kona Grill by 21.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kona Grill by 71.5% in the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kona Grill by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) traded down 2.03% on Friday, reaching $12.05. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $127.03 million. Kona Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Kona Grill had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company earned $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kona Grill, Inc. will post ($0.70) EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kona Grill in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

