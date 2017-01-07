Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Shares Down 19% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s share price fell 19% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Kohl’s Corporation traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 26,838,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kohl’s Corporation in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. raised Kohl’s Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Buckingham Research cut Kohl’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of Kohl’s Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $1,434,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of Kohl’s Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Kohl’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/kohls-corporation-kss-shares-down-19-following-analyst-downgrade/1142920.html.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.