Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 price objective on Kohl’s Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 41.43 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. Kohl’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/kohls-corporation-kss-receives-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag/1143062.html.

In other news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,969,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 9.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 68.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 256,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.