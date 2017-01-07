Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $25,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 288.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 116.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

