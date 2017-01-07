JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,655 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 160,774 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 256,252 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $203,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,248.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $684,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,058.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

