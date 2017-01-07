JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) traded down 0.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 731,460 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.34. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/jpmorgan-chase-co-reduces-position-in-koninklijke-philips-n-v-phg/1143289.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Koninklijke Philips N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through three segments: Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. Its Healthcare segment consists of imaging systems, healthcare informatics, services and solutions, patient care and monitoring solutions, and customer services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.