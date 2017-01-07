JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7,681,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6,733.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down 5.446% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.875. 994,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock’s market cap is $653.48 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business earned $334 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 4,000 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $96,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,844.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $74,431.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc (SSI) is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The Company is recycler of used and salvaged vehicles and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Metals Recycling Business (MRB), the Auto Parts Business (APB) and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB).

