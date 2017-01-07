JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7,522,000 Stake in NewMarket Corporation (NEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of NewMarket Corporation worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NewMarket Corporation by 68.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NewMarket Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management purchased a new position in NewMarket Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) traded down 0.79% on Friday, reaching $429.48. 20,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.56. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $322.54 and a 1-year high of $447.97.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.78. NewMarket Corporation had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business earned $516.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NewMarket Corporation will post $21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. NewMarket Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-7522000-stake-in-newmarket-corporation-neu/1143280.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NewMarket Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About NewMarket Corporation

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services) and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). It operates in petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.