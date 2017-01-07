Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Buckingham Research set a $547.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $415.83 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jefferies Group Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMG)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cmg/1143104.html.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 398.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $352.96 and a one year high of $542.50. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $2,773,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jefferies Group Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMG)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cmg/1143104.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.