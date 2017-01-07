Jefferies Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sonic Corp. (SONC)

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SONC. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sonic Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Sonic Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 27.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Sonic Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Sonic Corp. had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.45%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sonic Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonic Corp. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sonic Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonic Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Sonic Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Sonic Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Corp. Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. The Company has around 3,512 Sonic Drive-Ins in 44 states of the United States. The Company’s product categories include Burgers, Coneys and Hot Dogs, Chicken, Breakfast, Snacks and Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream, and Wacky Pack.

