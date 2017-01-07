Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Incyte Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Abrahams expects that the firm will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Incyte Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 20th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Incyte Corporation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

WARNING: "Jefferies Group Comments on Incyte Corporation's Q1 2017 Earnings (INCY)" was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 108.305 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.571 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $298,514.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte Corporation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Corporation during the second quarter worth $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Incyte Corporation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Corporation during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Incyte Corporation by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

