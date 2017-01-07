DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for DDR Corp. in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for DDR Corp.’s FY2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.84 million. DDR Corp. had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 12.17%. DDR Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/jefferies-group-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-ddr-corp-ddr/1143260.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $21.00 price target on DDR Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded DDR Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded DDR Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DDR Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,096 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.90. DDR Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. DDR Corp.’s payout ratio is 281.49%.

In other DDR Corp. news, insider Thomas F. August bought 30,100 shares of DDR Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $458,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto bought 84,000 shares of DDR Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,643,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,684,297.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DDR Corp. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in DDR Corp. by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in DDR Corp. by 57.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its position in DDR Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,164,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,161,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDR Corp. Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Company is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the origination and acquisition of loans and debt securities, which are generally collateralized directly or indirectly by shopping centers.

