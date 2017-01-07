James Investment Research Inc. Sells 19,440 Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 11.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) traded down 1.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. 21,781 shares of the stock traded hands. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 52-week low of $119.80 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average is $152.49.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company, which include beverage brands. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments are Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other.

