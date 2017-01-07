Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,798 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Jabil Circuit worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,943,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,512,000 after buying an additional 281,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 563,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Jabil Circuit from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Standpoint Research cut Jabil Circuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

