J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33.5% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 98,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893,298 shares. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.54. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group increased their target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

