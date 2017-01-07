Ixia (XXIA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ixia is a leading provider of performance test systems for IP-based infrastructure and services. It is highly scalable solutions generate, capture, characterize, and emulate network and application traffic, establishing definitive performance and conformance metrics of network devices or systems under test. Its test systems are used by network and telephony equipment manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers, governments, and enterprises to validate the functionality and reliability of complex IP networks, devices, and applications. Its Triple Play test systems address the growing need to test voice, video, and data services and network capability under real-world conditions. Its vision is to be the world’s pre-eminent provider of solutions to enable testing of next generation IP Triple Play networks. “

XXIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Ixia in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ixia from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ixia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) remained flat at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,179 shares. Ixia has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ixia had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ixia will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Hattar sold 10,612 shares of Ixia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $130,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXIA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ixia during the second quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ixia by 6.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ixia during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ixia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ixia during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Ixia Company Profile

Ixia is a provider of physical and virtual network application performance and security resilience solutions. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, software applications and services, including warranty and maintenance offerings and professional services. The Company helps its customers to validate the performance and security resilience of their applications and networks.

