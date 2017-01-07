Investors Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $424.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $375.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.42 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Netflix had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Netflix traded down ($0.74) for the day and closed at $131.07Specifically, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 23,728 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $2,993,049.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,916.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $322,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $969,987.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,054,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,291,951,000 after buying an additional 484,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,042,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,088,223,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,316,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $669,307,000 after buying an additional 314,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,182,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,866,000 after buying an additional 525,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

