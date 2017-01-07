Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1,458,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 10,247,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.52.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

