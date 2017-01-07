Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $11,818,000 Position in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FCM Investments TX raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. 2,622,291 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. United Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $112.83.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $102,946.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

