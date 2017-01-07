International Paper Company (IP) Stake Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper Company were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,714,000 after buying an additional 1,199,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,208,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,794,000 after buying an additional 406,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,647,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,325,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,072,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,574,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,006,000 after buying an additional 167,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 1,253,538 shares of the stock traded hands. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. International Paper Company had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from International Paper Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Paper Company’s payout ratio is 88.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/international-paper-company-ip-stake-decreased-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board/1143441.html.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr raised shares of International Paper Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.66 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of International Paper Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of International Paper Company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other news, CFO Carol L. Roberts sold 8,113 shares of International Paper Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $434,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Kadien sold 10,000 shares of International Paper Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $533,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper Company

International Paper Company (International Paper) is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company operates in three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.