International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Position Held by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC continued to hold its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,536 shares. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $116.90 and a one year high of $169.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 82.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $162.00 price target on International Business Machines Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their target price on International Business Machines Corporation from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.23 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

In related news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $50,176.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

