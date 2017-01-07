Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Receives $46.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Inphi Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen and Company started coverage on Inphi Corporation in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inphi Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $865,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Inphi Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Inphi Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inphi Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 150,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inphi Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) opened at 44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.49. Inphi Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Inphi Corporation had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inphi Corporation will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation Company Profile

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter and computing markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, test and measurement equipment and military systems.

